How Does the CCP Control Chinese People’s Lives

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Abstract: What has it been like for the Chinese people to live under the boot of the Chinese Communist Party? Alice explained in detail that the CCP is controlling Chinese people’s life from three main angles: economically, socially and culturally. At last, she additionally brought about some facts on the live organ harvesting.