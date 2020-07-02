Bodily Autonomy in the Corona World Order - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Colorado Adopts Mandatory Vaccinations for School Kids
https://bit.ly/2VDNidZ
Colorado SB20-163: “School Entry Immunization”
https://bit.ly/31NrjFx
Bill Making It Illegal to Forcefully Microchip Employees Passes Michigan House
https://bit.ly/2AlcwX2
Bill Requires Employers to Keep Implanted Microchips Voluntary For Workers
https://bit.ly/2BWqHT2
Michigan HB5672: “Microchip Protection Act”
https://bit.ly/31Nrm4b
Story #2: BLM Protests Have Not Led To Spike In Coronavirus Cases
https://bit.ly/2NNc1Iu
COVID-19 Planning Considerations: Guidance for School Re-Entry
https://bit.ly/2AlcPkE
CRISPR Gene Editing in Human Embryos Wreaks Chromosome Mayhem
http://archive.is/zs0oh
Our CRISPR Coverage Since 2015
https://bit.ly/3ggjQCI
Story #3: Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Killing Soleimani
https://cnb.cx/3dR3Jdd
Esper Saw No Evidence Embassies Were Under Threat
https://bit.ly/2VEv8c1
‘Bombshell’: Iraqi Officials Say ISIS —Not Iran— Likely Behind Rocket Attack Trump Used to Justify Soleimani Assassination
https://bit.ly/31xnWSV
Official ISIS Newspaper ‘Thanks God’ for Trump Killing Iran’s General Soleimani
https://bit.ly/3f3kl2A
CONFIRMED: Israeli Supplied the Key Intelligence for US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani
https://bit.ly/2ZxcILD
Did Soleimani Kill 600 Americans? – Questions For Corbett #050
https://bit.ly/31HjxNn
TikTok Denies Sharing Indian User Data With Chinese Government
https://bit.ly/31CqtuP
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