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Bodily Autonomy in the Corona World Order - #NewWorldNextWeek
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59 views • July 02, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Colorado Adopts Mandatory Vaccinations for School Kids
https://bit.ly/2VDNidZ

Colorado SB20-163: “School Entry Immunization”
https://bit.ly/31NrjFx

Bill Making It Illegal to Forcefully Microchip Employees Passes Michigan House
https://bit.ly/2AlcwX2

Bill Requires Employers to Keep Implanted Microchips Voluntary For Workers
https://bit.ly/2BWqHT2

Michigan HB5672: “Microchip Protection Act”
https://bit.ly/31Nrm4b

Story #2: BLM Protests Have Not Led To Spike In Coronavirus Cases
https://bit.ly/2NNc1Iu

COVID-19 Planning Considerations: Guidance for School Re-Entry
https://bit.ly/2AlcPkE

CRISPR Gene Editing in Human Embryos Wreaks Chromosome Mayhem
http://archive.is/zs0oh

Our CRISPR Coverage Since 2015
https://bit.ly/3ggjQCI

Story #3: Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Killing Soleimani
https://cnb.cx/3dR3Jdd

Esper Saw No Evidence Embassies Were Under Threat
https://bit.ly/2VEv8c1

‘Bombshell’: Iraqi Officials Say ISIS —Not Iran— Likely Behind Rocket Attack Trump Used to Justify Soleimani Assassination
https://bit.ly/31xnWSV

Official ISIS Newspaper ‘Thanks God’ for Trump Killing Iran’s General Soleimani
https://bit.ly/3f3kl2A

CONFIRMED: Israeli Supplied the Key Intelligence for US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani
https://bit.ly/2ZxcILD

Did Soleimani Kill 600 Americans? – Questions For Corbett #050
https://bit.ly/31HjxNn

TikTok Denies Sharing Indian User Data With Chinese Government
https://bit.ly/31CqtuP

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
blmcoloradomandatory vaccinationscoronaschool childrenimplanted microchips
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