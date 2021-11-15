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"Make Your Election SURE!!" - TMV Blog- PLEASE WATCH 🙏🏽
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257 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There is a need to take ownership of the work of salvation. The Bible says in 2 Peter 1:10- "Therefore brethren, be even more diligent to make your call and election sure, for if you do these things you will never stumble." The church is stumbling badly; she keeps giving the wheel of her final destination to others instead of mastering the drive to eternity - each man for himself. Prophecy and Rapture are twin jet engines driving many off a cliff, but we must realize that without mature faith, responsible study and absolute adherence to what God says many of us will seriously struggle when the pressures of the last days mount.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There is a need to take ownership of the work of salvation. The Bible says in 2 Peter 1:10- "Therefore brethren, be even more diligent to make your call and election sure, for if you do these things you will never stumble." The church is stumbling badly; she keeps giving the wheel of her final destination to others instead of mastering the drive to eternity - each man for himself. Prophecy and Rapture are twin jet engines driving many off a cliff, but we must realize that without mature faith, responsible study and absolute adherence to what God says many of us will seriously struggle when the pressures of the last days mount.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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