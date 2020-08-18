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Joe Biden Wants To Have His Cake And Eat It Too (Viewer discretion is advised around children)
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467 views • August 18, 2020
That's the kind of publicity you get, Biden, for fondling kids and groping them in front of cameras you sick twisted fuck ! (Parents discretion is advised for obvious reasons !!!)
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