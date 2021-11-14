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Navy SEALS Just SUED Joe Biden!
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282 views • November 14, 2021
Andrea Morris from CBN News reports, Dozens of U.S. Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Command crewmen are taking legal action against the Biden administration and the Defense Department for their refusal to grant religious exemptions to the jab mandate.
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