Massive UAV Attack on Saratov and Engels: Key Details
Overnight, Saratov and Engels in Russia's Saratov region came under a massive UAV attack, according to the governor. He stated that air defense forces shot down the drones, but debris from one struck an industrial facility in Engels.
Social media channels reported that drones targeted an oil depot at a military airfield in Engels, which is home to Russian strategic aviation aircraft.
Despite the scale of the attack, preliminary information indicates no injuries.