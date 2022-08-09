Economic Recession, Science Was Real Part 4

Economic “science” is a joke and economic recessions are no longer called recessions. We’re told by White House Ministry of Truth propagandists that two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP is no longer a “recession” because a Democrat is in the White House. And the fake information “authority” Wikipedia altered its own definition of “recession” to match the economic lies of the White House, then froze the page and disallowed all edits.

The entire field of MMT — modern Monetary Theory — is rooted in complete delusion and fakery, claiming that governments can print money to infinity with no inflation and no negative consequences. These are the delusions of mad men who are destroying the world, but they often do so in the name of “science.”

Source article by Mike Adams

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-29-vast-majority-of-pharmacology-science-published-research-is-a-complete-fraud.html