Economic Recession, Science Was Real Part 4

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The entire field of MMT — modern Monetary Theory — is rooted in complete delusion and fakery, claiming that governments can print money to infinity with no inflation and no negative consequences. These are the delusions of mad men who are destroying the world, but they often do so in the name of “science.”
Source article by Mike Adams