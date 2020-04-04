So we are in a pandemic, the morphology of the virus the mortality rate and the R number, over the next few months will be interesting, for the survivors.

And while your locked inside, wondering if you will be a survivor.

O C D-ing over washing your hands before and after touching coughing zombies

Or perhaps you'r wondering what the fuss is all about

This pandemic has many potential's, billions of opportunities to morph into something apocalyptic, or to just fizzle out



Coincidentally Remembering, that correlation does not necessarily equate to causation, did anybody notice the rise in popularity of zombie apocalypse type media just before all this?

And talking about coincidence

I have a book out called logic vs zombies.

It's a book about the apocalypse, viral fungal, this is all just a coincidence, as is my timing for announcing it, I absolutely assure you of this,

The viral fungal zombie apocalypse story is just a thin coincidental veneer for the underlying reason for the book.

It's a philosophy book, primarily about Physics Mathematics Science and Logic.



Now unless my reasoning or timing is off.



It has Thee definitive meaning of life.



And The grand unification Theory, the theory of everything definitively resolved



These are just the headlines.



the important work is a little more subtle and far less headline'ley



This is not a light book, it's a very uncomfortable look at reality.



therefore, this book should not be read by anybody ever ever ever, do not misunderstand me this is not an enticement it's a serious warning.



should you ignore my warnings. The book is available at ... well just do a search for logic vs zombies, ure find it.