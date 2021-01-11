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You're In My Chair - A feline response to Covid-19
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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140 views • January 11, 2021
They say that dogs have masters, but cats have staff. I'm a cat lover but always get the impression that they are more in the business of toleration of us people, as long as we pet, feed and care for them when they want us to.
Now that so many are working from home due to the pandemic, it gets me wondering how the cats feel about it. Perhaps the toleration is wearing a little thin, as they see us more than ever...
Thank you to the wonderful people who sent in their cat photos for me to use in this video.
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catscovid 19 lockdowncorona home life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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