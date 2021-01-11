You're In My Chair - A feline response to Covid-19

They say that dogs have masters, but cats have staff. I'm a cat lover but always get the impression that they are more in the business of toleration of us people, as long as we pet, feed and care for them when they want us to.

Now that so many are working from home due to the pandemic, it gets me wondering how the cats feel about it. Perhaps the toleration is wearing a little thin, as they see us more than ever...

Thank you to the wonderful people who sent in their cat photos for me to use in this video.