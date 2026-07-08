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WAR ROOM LIVE [2 of 3] Wednesday 7/8/26 • ALEX JONES DEBATES SNEAKO OVER ISLAMIC TAKEOVER • Alex Jones Network
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ALEX JONES DEBATES SNEAKO WITH COMMENTARY FROM HARRISON SMITH, AS STREAMER CALLS FOR ISLAMIC TAKEOVER OF USA… PLUS, TRUMP THREATENS MORE STRIKES ON IRAN AFTER DECLARING CEASEFIRE ‘OVER,’ & SETH RICH BURN BAGS SEND DC INTO TAILSPIN

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