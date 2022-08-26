Sold to the Enemies!? | Unrestricted Truths

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How was the FBI able to access President Trump’s belongings?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks to Josh Reid about how Donald Trump acquired legal documents, as well as the process of how the FBI obtained the documents from President Trump’s home.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3Cyjrty
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