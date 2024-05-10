Why my passion to cure cancer?

Patrick Bet-David: What inspired you to go out there and want to do what you've done your entire life?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, it's actually because when I was, oh, maybe 10 or 12 years old, my grandfather got lung cancer. And so at that time, cancer was a closet disease. Nobody said anything about it. It was nobody knew if it was infectious, nobody knew anything. So I thought, well, we should be able to understand what causes cancer, and how to treat it like with food and with plant. So I went to University of Virginia, and got a degree in chemistry with a specialization in biology. I think of the 128 hours I took between 1976 and 1980, I took 124 hours in science biology, science physics, math, and 4 hours of German because it was required to get a chemistry degree.

I didn't take an English class. I didn't take a history class. I didn't get in medical school because we didn't have any money. And so I thought what I'll do on March 31 1980, the cover of Time Magazine was a hypodermic needle with a drop coming out. It was the big IF, interferon, the magic bullet for cancer. The reason I remember it, like it was yesterday, is it was the day before my birthday. So I saw that magazine, I answered an ad in The Washington Post, looking for biochemist to purify interferon. And I'm like, That's the job. I'm gonna go spend one or two years learning how to cure cancer and then I'll go back to medical school and it ended up being 40 years.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - May 2020

Full interview with Patrick Bet David: https://www.patrickbetdavid.com/former-aids-scientist-calls-out-dr-faucis-medical-corruption/