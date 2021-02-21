WOW is There Any Doubt Who Their God is?? The Dune Cast ; The FALSE Light [21.02.2021]

You wanna see the the new 'Dune' movie? [I do] Here's a Preview, links below.Comments:WAKE UP 7 hours agoZechariah 11:17 Woe to the idol shepherd that leaveth the flock! the sword shall be upon his arm, and upon his right eye: his arm shall be clean dried up, and his right eye shall be utterly darkened.Blessings in The Lord Jesus ChristHuncho’s Thoughts 8 hours agoI have been showing people this one symbol for a minute and they run right back to watch their favorite sellouts newest movies without hesitation.... People are blind and don’t care ?? the love for their idols is real and very strong .ChelleJ 6 hours ago (edited)I've shown some of these videos to my adult kids and they think it's just a coincidence. Blind.chuck middleton 4 hours ago@ChelleJ I know how ya feelchuck middleton4.38K subscribers486 views•Feb 21, 2021Dune Cast - The Eye of Horus (The Builders & The False Light of Lucifer) 21.02.2021The Truth Will Set You Free261 subscribers75 views•Feb 21, 2021Dune (2021)PG-13 | Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi | 1 October 2021 (USA)Completed - Expected October 1, 2021Director: Denis VilleneuveWriters: Frank Herbert (novel), Jon Spaihts (screenplay by) | 2 more credits »Stars: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin | See full cast & crew »