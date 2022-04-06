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Kim Iversen | Elon Musk BLASTS WEF's ESG Social Score. Bill Gates TOPS The List
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Elon Musk BLASTS World Economic Forum's ESG Social Score. Bill Gates TOPS The List. Kim Iversen breaks down what an ESG score is.
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter's biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - People set up the main stage at the Davos congress center for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jan. 20, 2019. The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of world leaders, business heavy-hitters and other influential people, start online on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, for a second year in a row, because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.
Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cw27U1524A - April 6, 2022
Kim Iversen | Elon Musk BLASTS WEF's ESG Social Score. Bill Gates TOPS The List
Kim Iversen, Elon Musk, BLASTS WEFs ESG Social Score, Bill Gates TOPS The List, April 6 2022
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter's biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - People set up the main stage at the Davos congress center for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jan. 20, 2019. The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of world leaders, business heavy-hitters and other influential people, start online on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, for a second year in a row, because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.
Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cw27U1524A - April 6, 2022
Kim Iversen | Elon Musk BLASTS WEF's ESG Social Score. Bill Gates TOPS The List
Kim Iversen, Elon Musk, BLASTS WEFs ESG Social Score, Bill Gates TOPS The List, April 6 2022
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