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Kim Iversen | Elon Musk BLASTS WEF's ESG Social Score. Bill Gates TOPS The List
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Elon Musk BLASTS World Economic Forum's ESG Social Score. Bill Gates TOPS The List. Kim Iversen breaks down what an ESG score is.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter's biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE - People set up the main stage at the Davos congress center for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jan. 20, 2019. The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of world leaders, business heavy-hitters and other influential people, start online on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, for a second year in a row, because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cw27U1524A - April 6, 2022

Kim Iversen | Elon Musk BLASTS WEF's ESG Social Score. Bill Gates TOPS The List

Kim Iversen, Elon Musk, BLASTS WEFs ESG Social Score, Bill Gates TOPS The List, April 6 2022
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kim iversenelon muskapril 6 2022blasts wefs esg social scorebill gates tops the list
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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