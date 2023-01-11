Welcome To Proverbs Club.Stolen Goods Versus Righteousness.
Proverbs 10:2 (NIV).
2) Ill-gotten treasures have no lasting value,
but righteousness delivers from death.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Stolen wealth grows wings and flies away.
Righteousness delivers new life daily.
