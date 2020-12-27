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Compilation of voter fraud videos part 1
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219 views • December 27, 2020
00:00 Poll supervisor, registered democrat
00:48 Same man, outside
01:00 Boarded up windows in Michigan 1
01:20 Boarded up windows in Michigan 2
01:42 Inspector not allowed in Philadelphia
02:16 Angry poll counter throws out ballot
02:49 Burning Trump votes
04:00 Woman finds box with 500 unregistered ballots
04:48 Poll worker finds manipulated data
06:27 Dead people vote?
07:42 Man thrown out of polling location
08:46 Defying court order to let polling be monitored
10:49 Vote fraud scheme in Michigan, Detroit
11:33 PragerU explains Ballot harvesting
13:06 Steven Bannon on FOX news setting the stage for Joe Biden takeover
15:26 Joe Biden admits to voter fraud
00:48 Same man, outside
01:00 Boarded up windows in Michigan 1
01:20 Boarded up windows in Michigan 2
01:42 Inspector not allowed in Philadelphia
02:16 Angry poll counter throws out ballot
02:49 Burning Trump votes
04:00 Woman finds box with 500 unregistered ballots
04:48 Poll worker finds manipulated data
06:27 Dead people vote?
07:42 Man thrown out of polling location
08:46 Defying court order to let polling be monitored
10:49 Vote fraud scheme in Michigan, Detroit
11:33 PragerU explains Ballot harvesting
13:06 Steven Bannon on FOX news setting the stage for Joe Biden takeover
15:26 Joe Biden admits to voter fraud
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