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Compilation of voter fraud videos part 1
thepointingfinger
thepointingfinger
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219 views • December 27, 2020
00:00 Poll supervisor, registered democrat
00:48 Same man, outside
01:00 Boarded up windows in Michigan 1
01:20 Boarded up windows in Michigan 2
01:42 Inspector not allowed in Philadelphia
02:16 Angry poll counter throws out ballot
02:49 Burning Trump votes
04:00 Woman finds box with 500 unregistered ballots
04:48 Poll worker finds manipulated data
06:27 Dead people vote?
07:42 Man thrown out of polling location
08:46 Defying court order to let polling be monitored
10:49 Vote fraud scheme in Michigan, Detroit
11:33 PragerU explains Ballot harvesting
13:06 Steven Bannon on FOX news setting the stage for Joe Biden takeover
15:26 Joe Biden admits to voter fraud
Keywords
voter fraudus electionelection fraudmaga 2020stolen election
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy