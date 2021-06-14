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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
SUNDAY JUNE 12, 2021 - 6PM
EPISODE #2489
EP 2489-6PM IF THE CORRUPT DOJ & FBI MUST BE PROSECUTED; JOHN PIERCE IS THE PROSECUTOR https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17946
Special Guest: Attorney John Pierce:
Famed attorney John Pierce, who is currently representing several January 6 protesters, has launched a new organization to defend Constitutional rights in response to the American Civil Liberties Union’s move to the far left.
The mission of the National Constitutional Law Union Inc. (NCLU) is to preserve and protect the United States Constitution and the American way of life “by providing legal support and funding to individuals whose Constitutional rights, civil liberties and similar rights are being violated or in jeopardy.”
If you aren’t already familiar with Pierce, you most definitely know of cases he has worked on.
In addition to defending Capitol protesters, he is currently representing the family of Jake Gardner, a Marine combat veteran who tragically took his own life after being wrongfully charged following a self-defense shooting during a Black Lives Matter riot, former Donald Trump campaign aide Carter Page, as well as Amanda Ensing, a Latina beauty influencer who was defamed and “cancelled” by Sephora for conservative social media posts.
Pierce and his firm have also previously represented Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Kyle Rittenhouse, Tulsi Gabbard’s Presidential campaign (against Google and Hillary Clinton), and George Papadopoulos.
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