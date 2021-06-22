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FREUDIAN SLIP? "REMEMBER THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE VACCINE ARE WORSE THAN ANY SIDE EFFECTS"...OOPS!
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342 views • June 22, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
The General of Jabs speaks the truth. That old truth always get out at some point it would seem. Yes those of us who are aware would agree that the consequences of getting the kill shot are worse than any side affect of not getting the Quackcine. One of those side affects of not getting jabbed would be life. You screwed the pooch on this one didn't you big shot?
The General of Jabs speaks the truth. That old truth always get out at some point it would seem. Yes those of us who are aware would agree that the consequences of getting the kill shot are worse than any side affect of not getting the Quackcine. One of those side affects of not getting jabbed would be life. You screwed the pooch on this one didn't you big shot?
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