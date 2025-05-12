Andretti Racing (1996, Saturn)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andretti Racing is a racing game developed by Stormfront Studios, High Score Entertainment, Press Start Inc., and published by Electronic Arts (in North America, Europe and Australia), and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game was also released for PC and Playstation.
Andretti Racing offers both NASCAR and Indy car racing and on 16 different tracks. You can either play multiplayer, single race or career mode. The game allows you to mod your car after races.