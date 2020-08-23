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Dennard: Biden would have nothing to talk about pre-pandemic, George Floyd
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17 views • August 23, 2020
The Democratic National Convention concluded Thursday night with the remarks of now official nominee Joe Biden. His speech was praised by many in the media for its an absence of gaffes, but is that enough? One America’s White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino has more.
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