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The Muscle-Building Biohack NFL Quarterbacks Are Using to Prevent Injuries w/ Dr. John Jaquish
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25 views • July 08, 2020
New podcast interview with Dr. John Jaquish, the inventor of the most effective bone density building medical device, which has reversed osteoporosis for thousands and created more powerful and fracture resistant athletes.. In this episode, we discuss how to cut or completely eliminate weight lifting from your training regimen, how humans are capable of 7x the force at a certain range of motion, and a proven method to reverse osteoporosis. To see the full show notes, please visit http://blog.biohackingsecrets.com.
Here’s where you can grab your copy of my free book The Biohacker’s Guide to Upgraded Energy and Focus (just help with shipping) https://biohackersguide.com/biohackers-guide-free. Learn more about the most effective High Performance Coaching Program in the world and have Anthony personally help you get in the best shape of your life, double your energy, and live in a state of optimal performance www.biohackingsecrets.com/coaching
Here’s where you can grab your copy of my free book The Biohacker’s Guide to Upgraded Energy and Focus (just help with shipping) https://biohackersguide.com/biohackers-guide-free. Learn more about the most effective High Performance Coaching Program in the world and have Anthony personally help you get in the best shape of your life, double your energy, and live in a state of optimal performance www.biohackingsecrets.com/coaching
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