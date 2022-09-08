Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Operation London Bridge - What Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies?
123 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 2 months ago |

Operation London Bridge - What Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies?

One day Queen Elizabeth II will pass away, resulting in arguably the biggest funeral of the century. The preparations for the days, weeks, and months after her passing, are given the code name Operation London Bridge. Upon her death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will immediately become King. This could signal great change, not just for the United Kingdom but potentially the world.

For at least 12 days, between her passing, the funeral, and beyond, Britain will grind to a halt. The chaos will cost the UK economy billions in lost earnings. The stock markets and banks are likely to close.

It will be an event, unlike anything Britain has seen since the end of World War II.

It will be a strange, uncertain time.

Keywords
elizabethoperation london bridge - what will happenwhen queenii dies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket