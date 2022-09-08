Operation London Bridge - What Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies?



One day Queen Elizabeth II will pass away, resulting in arguably the biggest funeral of the century. The preparations for the days, weeks, and months after her passing, are given the code name Operation London Bridge. Upon her death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will immediately become King. This could signal great change, not just for the United Kingdom but potentially the world.



For at least 12 days, between her passing, the funeral, and beyond, Britain will grind to a halt. The chaos will cost the UK economy billions in lost earnings. The stock markets and banks are likely to close.



It will be an event, unlike anything Britain has seen since the end of World War II.



It will be a strange, uncertain time.