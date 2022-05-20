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New War On 'Terror'
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368 views • May 20, 2022
A Theme Has Been Accelerating In Recent Months
* House passes anti-domestic terrorism bill.
* It doesn’t mention BLM or Antifa; or define [white supremacy] and [white supremacist].
* America’s only form of [race discrimination] comes from one group — and they don’t vote for Dems.
* ‘Domestic terrorism’ is code for the Dems’ political opponents.
* This law was designed to be abused.
* The goal of this bill is to target Republicans.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 May 2022
* House passes anti-domestic terrorism bill.
* It doesn’t mention BLM or Antifa; or define [white supremacy] and [white supremacist].
* America’s only form of [race discrimination] comes from one group — and they don’t vote for Dems.
* ‘Domestic terrorism’ is code for the Dems’ political opponents.
* This law was designed to be abused.
* The goal of this bill is to target Republicans.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 May 2022
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