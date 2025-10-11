UN: Venezuela ANTICIPATES Attack from USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuela ANTICIPATES Attack from USA
The belligerent action and rhetoric of the US government objectively point to the fact that we are facing a situation in which it is rational to anticipate that, in the very short term, an armed attack is to be perpetrated against Venezuela.
— Venezuela's Representative to the UN Samuel Moncada