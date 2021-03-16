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Lori Colley Ep. 501 - Proof in Trash Folder?
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11 views • March 16, 2021
March 16, 2021
Massive proof being ignored by media that Donald Trump didn't try to falsify election. But is anyone hearing it? This audience will! Plus good news in MI and GA where judges may allow true numbers from Decision Day to be uncovered!
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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Massive proof being ignored by media that Donald Trump didn't try to falsify election. But is anyone hearing it? This audience will! Plus good news in MI and GA where judges may allow true numbers from Decision Day to be uncovered!
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted at prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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