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UK: Covid Restrictions Abruptly Lifted, Nations Liberate Citizens as Covid Narrative Crumbles
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230 views • January 22, 2022
On most issues, the United Kingdom has been several years ahead of the U.S. in becoming tyrannical and oppressive. Steven Forsyth is a former British Royal Marine Commando. More recently he’s been fighting back against Britain’s lockdown and vaccination tyranny. He recently confronted the police about his own father’s death after getting vaccinated. Steven Forsyth joins us to discuss the British government’s announcement of lifting covid restrictions.
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