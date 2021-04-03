Laser Hacking

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Dave Asprey's talk on Light Hacking:
https://daveasprey.com/light-hacking-349/
The lasers and blue glasses can be found here:
https://www.vetrolaser.com/
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/CahlenLee
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0
VOICE: https://www.voice.com/profile/cahlen
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
MINDS: https://minds.com/cahlenlee
EMAIL: [email protected]
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice