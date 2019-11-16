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Waterfalls - Tilt Brush in VR. By Jeff Olp
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6 views • November 16, 2019
3D Art. It can be used to create VR worlds. Like building model railroads. But you can walk around in them. Many of my VR designs are being used in my own world I’m creating. Using another app to put them together like a VR video game. Just a world to play in for me. Lol. Enjoy. Any questions drop me a line at [email protected]
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