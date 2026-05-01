Not In America: Drill Baby Drill!

“The Greatest Energy Crisis In History”?

* America has more oil than it needs between what we drill and import from neighbors.

* We have so much oil, European & Asian tankers are coming to America — the emergency gas station of the world.

* Even without shortages, American gas prices are still high because of that armada of foreign buyers.

* The silver lining: we have thousands of oil wells sitting idle plus 12M acres of inactive oil leases all waiting for higher prices.

* Together, these could crank out another 1-2M barrels a day.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (1 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/mQO7u-Zg6JA