Practical Tips for Adulting in the Real World with Author and Entrepreneur Josh Burnette

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Oftentimes, kids are not taught financial skills, how to prioritize, or find a job while in school or at home
Josh’s books teach young adults how to develop the skills needed to communicate professionally and effectively
Many young adults today are very lonely, because genuine, real-world connection is replaced with digital communication
Business owners can order Josh’s books for their employees at JoshBurnette.com or email him at [email protected]
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Adulting 101 Book 1: https://amzn.to/3w2wIpH
Adulting 101 Book 2: https://amzn.to/3s6aLEM
🔗 CONNECT WITH JOSH BURNETTE
Website: https://www.joshburnette.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=7817216
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/josh-burnette-097565b/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshdburnette/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/joshdburnette
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/