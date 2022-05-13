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Practical Tips for Adulting in the Real World with Author and Entrepreneur Josh Burnette
Counter Culture Mom
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16 views • May 13, 2022
Josh Burnette noticed a striking connection between his Chick-fil-A employee’s performance at work and their lack of personal, basic life skills. Josh has owned and operated a Chick-fil-A for over a decade and started working there as a teen. He began mentoring his young staff in baseline adult skills, like balancing a checkbook, paying bills, and budgeting finances. As he equipped his team to organize and manage daily tasks, their work performance skyrocketed. The positive feedback from his employees inspired Josh to help other future business owners throughout the country. His two stellar books, Adulting 101 - Book One and Adulting 101 - Book Two, gives teens and adults the tools they need to facilitate discussions and action steps necessary in preparation for adulthood.


TAKEAWAYS

Oftentimes, kids are not taught financial skills, how to prioritize, or find a job while in school or at home

Josh’s books teach young adults how to develop the skills needed to communicate professionally and effectively

Many young adults today are very lonely, because genuine, real-world connection is replaced with digital communication

Business owners can order Josh’s books for their employees at JoshBurnette.com or email him at [email protected]


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Adulting 101 Book 1: https://amzn.to/3w2wIpH
Adulting 101 Book 2: https://amzn.to/3s6aLEM

🔗 CONNECT WITH JOSH BURNETTE
Website: https://www.joshburnette.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=7817216
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/josh-burnette-097565b/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshdburnette/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/joshdburnette

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Keywords
businessamericacollegechurchindoctrinationuniversityentrepreneurteenscommunicationadultslife skillscounter culture momthe counter culture mom showjosh burnetteadulting in the real worldchick-fil-atina griffinadulting 101chick file
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