French set new rail speed record | TGV - 574,8 km/h - 04/03/2007

Título Original: French set new rail speed record (TGV) 574 km/h - 4/3/2007
Publicado em YT, 05 de Janeiro de 2010
Créditos: Quantumofficial
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvGlgnm9_7o
Descrição Original do Autor:
896.978 visualizações 5 de jan. de 2010
French superfast train TGV set up a new rail speed record.
On April 3rd, 2007 on the newly build (then - not opened, but opened on June 10th, 2007) LGV TGV Duplex specially prepared for this test take the tour while beating the record.
Official record is 574,8 km/h (159,6 m/s).
The exact location of record speed is discussed, but many specialists say that it happened under the bridge.