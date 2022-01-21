What The Lord Has Shown Us About The Endtimes: Part Three

On this episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast, I was and will be a guest on JPH Radio with Glynda Lomax on a three-part podcast series, titled, ‘What the Lord has Showed Us About the End Times.’ It's clear to anyone looking that our world is turned upside down and quickly deteriorating. Are we on the verge of War? What will the new normal look like? What choice will you make when the mark of the beast is rolled out? Is there any way to be sure of anything any more? What will happen to the unbelieving? What will those who allow fear to reign be able to do once the warning shot is fired? What will the tribulation look like?On this episode of Just Praise Him Radio, Ray Bergman of Innocence Redeemed joins Glynda for a discussion of what they have each been shown and told about what is fast approaching and what God’s instructions are to His people as well as some recent revelations. This is the third part in this series.Messages, links and articles referenced in this podcast may be found here:Follow the Innocence Redeemed on podbean here:Follow Just Praise Him TodayFollow the Just Praise Him podcast on Podbean here: