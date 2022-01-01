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The British Library have decided that all their stuff is racist, so they've formed a 'Decolonising Working Group'. Items such as Western maps are now considered 'tools of oppression'.
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60 views • January 01, 2022
The British Library have decided that all their stuff is racist, so they've formed a 'Decolonising Working Group'. Items such as Western maps are now considered 'tools of oppression'.
Bella d'Abrera & Gideon Rozner speaking with The Spectator Australia.
The Great inversion continues. Up is down and black is white.
Bella d'Abrera & Gideon Rozner speaking with The Spectator Australia.
The Great inversion continues. Up is down and black is white.
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