The SHOT. Where did it come from? Who did it come from? Was it even real? Jeff Berwick and DeAnna Lorraine discuss the Trump assassination attempt on the Stew Peters network.





Liberpulco in Serbia and Liberland Sept 5-7: https://liberpulco.com

Game Changers escape the matrix 3 day masterclass: https://dollarvigilante.com/gc

Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Get the Tesla healing machine ($10,000 USD): Email [email protected]





Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Source: https://rumble.com/v586kml-trump-assassination-attempt-a-staged-psyop-joe-biden-dead.html



