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Target Practice - Mounted Shooting at The Farm On My Number 1 - Smokin Token
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63 views • November 03, 2021
Alec Baldwin needs to take lessons. We have wrangler kids handling 45 single action guns in our shooting clubs running full speed on horses. They start at age 4 with total gun training and are handling real guns safely at 12 years old.
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