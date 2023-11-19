Comunicato stampa del 29 maggio 2020

Nel pieno della pandemia mediatica totalitaria, la decisione di partecipare alla manifestazione (il cui video è stato censurato da Youtube con ben 3 anni di ritardo) perchè la dignità, l'indipendenza e la libertà, non sono valori gratuiti e, soprattutto, non sono privilegi ma conquiste che si ottengono lottando.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.