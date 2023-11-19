Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Comunicato stampa del 29 maggio 2020
channel image
Marco Lucisani Channel
0 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

Nel pieno della pandemia mediatica totalitaria, la decisione di partecipare alla manifestazione (il cui video è stato censurato da Youtube con ben 3 anni di ritardo) perchè la dignità, l'indipendenza e la libertà, non sono valori gratuiti e, soprattutto, non sono privilegi ma conquiste che si ottengono lottando.

Keywords
libertariconquista socialecomunicato stampaindipendenzadignita

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket