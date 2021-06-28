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MOST IMPORTANT & SOBERING TEN MINUTES OF DR TENPENNY
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1767 views • June 28, 2021
THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT TEN MINUTES OF DR SHERRY TENPENNY'S VOLUMINOUS CONTRIBUTIONS TO HUMANITY. ITS DIRECT, TRUTHFUL, AND SOBERING BEYOND WORDS.
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