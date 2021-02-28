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#BOLSHEVISM #THEJEWS #NEOMARXISM
TheFreedomMinistry
___ The Jewish Bolsheviks Have Taken Control of the World ___
The world revolution which we will experience will be exclusively our affair and will rest in our hands. This revolution will tighten the Jewish domination over all other people.” -Peuple Juif, February 8. 1919.
Communism is Judaism! The Jewish Revolution in Russia was in 1917.” -H.H. Beamish, British patriot and founder of the Britons
Socialism, Communism, and Bolshevism, in reality, are only links in the plan of world-embracing Judaism, with its final purpose of forcing the entire world under Jewish domination.” -Ernst F. Elmhurst, author of The World Hoax
According to the U.S. State Department’s documents, a group of powerful Jewish financial elites were planning the overthrown of the Russian Tsar, Nicholas II, in 1916. These plotters included Jacob Schiff, Mortimer Schiff, Felix Warburg, Otto Kahn and Issac Zeelman. They decided that Russia should be destroyed and a communist dictatorial regime would be implemented, subservient to the dictates of International Jewry.
The fact that is never taught in school, or talked about in the media, is that Communism was a Jewish totalitarian ideology invented by Jews, funded by Jewish bankers, and economically managed & brutally enforced by Jewish Soviet Bolsheviks.
Without big banks, Socialism would be impossible.” -Lenin
As a boy, the tsar, Nicholas II had witnessed the assassination of the Tsar Alexander II by the Jewish terrorist, Vera Figner, leader of a terrorist group called, “The People’s Will”.
Tensions between the Jews & Christian Russians erupted. Nicholas’ great tragic mistake was in failing to execute the Communists, before it was too late, after a failed 1905 revolution. Following the February Revolution in 1917, the Bolsheviks forced the Nicolas II to abdicate. The Jew, Alexander Kerensky was given $1,000,000 from the Jewish Wall Street banker, Jacob Schiff, to immediately free all political prisoners and lift the ban on political exiles, to permit them to return back to Russia.
The Jews have undoubtedly to a large extent furnished the brains & energy in the revolution throughout Russia.” -George von Longerke (US Ambassador to Russia)
Jewish revolutionaries quickly flooded in to any and all public offices. Anarchy began, as criminals plundered houses and people were murdered & robbed. The Jew, Jacob Schiff, was chairman of the Kuhn Loeb bank and an assistant of the Rothschild banking family. He took care of the communications between the revolutionary movement in Russia and the Jewish Masonic Order, B’nai B’rith.
On March 27, 1917, the Jacob Schiff and Max Warburg (Jew) sent Lev Davidovich Bronstein (Jew), better known as “Trotsky” and his group of Jewish communists off to Russia, to lead a revolution with no less than 20 million dollars in gold. Today worth billions! Some 90,000 exiles, mostly Jews & Freemasons, returned from all over the world to infiltrate Russia. Most of them changed their Jewish names to blend into the European society better.
Although officially Jews have never made up more than five percent of Russia’s total population, they played a highly disproportionate & decisive role in the infant Bolshevik regime, effectively dominating the Soviet government during its early years after the 1917 Red October Revolution.
Although Jews formed less than five percent of Russia’s population, they formed more than fifty percent of its revolutionaries.” -Chaim Bermant (Jewish writer)
With the notable exception of Lenin (Vladimir Ulyanov) who was a quarter Jew on his mother’s father’s side, most of the leading Communists who took control of Russia in 1917-1920 were Jews. Leon Trotsky (Lev Bronstein) headed the Red Army and was chief of Soviet foreign affairs. Yakov Sverdlov (Solomon) was both the Bolshevik party’s executive secretary & chairman of the Central Executive Committee, the head of the Soviet government. Grigori Zinoviev (Radomyslsky) was the head of the Communist International (Comintern), the central agency for spreading Marxist (Red) revolution in foreign countries.
Other prominent Jews included press commissar Karl Radek (Sobelsohn), foreign affairs commissar Maxim Litvinov (Wallach), Lev Kamenev (Rosenfeld) and Moisei Uritsky.
Of the 22 ministers in the first Soviet government, 17 were Jews. The few who were not themselves Jewish, often were Freemasons, had Jewish wives, and spoke Yiddish.
To read the rest, please click here: http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-jewish-led-russian-revolution/