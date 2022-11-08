LT of And We Know
Nov 8, 2022
Well, today is the day of what will be a very long week for us all. Many are awake to the DEMS cheating. It will more than likely occur again. So much info has dropped, another Q post, stage set, their EVIL crimes are starting to come to light and the death penalty is making it back to the discussion. We will look into more documents supporting the thought that we are watching a movie to wake up the sleeping folks. We will also see Satan’s set and play our National Anthem at the end.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sl2ai-11.8.22-election-day-is-here-the-time-is-now-hard-info-slowly-unravels-deth.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.