LT of And We Know





Nov 8, 2022





Well, today is the day of what will be a very long week for us all. Many are awake to the DEMS cheating. It will more than likely occur again. So much info has dropped, another Q post, stage set, their EVIL crimes are starting to come to light and the death penalty is making it back to the discussion. We will look into more documents supporting the thought that we are watching a movie to wake up the sleeping folks. We will also see Satan’s set and play our National Anthem at the end.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sl2ai-11.8.22-election-day-is-here-the-time-is-now-hard-info-slowly-unravels-deth.html



