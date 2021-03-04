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When You Don't Defend Alex Jones, They Get To Cancel Dr Seuss (#Progressives are Cancer)
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100 views • March 04, 2021
The cancer is progressive movement has claimed yet another victim, Dr. Seuss, getting six of his books out of circulation. These evil leftists, want to censor everyone, want to dominate the discussion, want to dictate what is and what is not allowed. The beloved children's author, has now been infected by the metastasized cancer of the leftists.
This is what happens when you don't defend Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos, they keep on marching and attacking.
#alexjones #drseuss #censorship
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This is what happens when you don't defend Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos, they keep on marching and attacking.
#alexjones #drseuss #censorship
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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