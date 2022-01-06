© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: “The Facts are on the Table and the Facts are Damning!”
Follow
5
Share
Report
345 views • January 06, 2022
I have NEVER seen Dr. Bhakdi so impassioned — he is at his wits end!! Unequivocal proof of pre-meditated murder using mRNA technology — designed to primarily attack the human heart by the bodies own killer T cells. The mRNA leaks into every cell, it forces your body to produce these spike proteins, it destroys your sentinel lymphocytes and it fires up your killer T cells which then turn on your own body because your body is making a FOREIGN PROTEIN!!!!! The evidence is in!!!!
Join the freedom telegram channel here: https://t.me/covidvaccineexemption
Join the freedom telegram channel here: https://t.me/covidvaccineexemption
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.