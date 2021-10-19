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Biden Warns Vets: 'Get Vaxxed or Lose Your Health Care' - Vet's: I Got a Bullet 4 Ya [19.10.2021]
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60 views • October 19, 2021
Note: Are people beginning to 'wake up'? - Not here in Denmark....
One of the most powerful videos to date and needs to be shared to all.
U.S. Veterans declaring WAR on BIDEN after being told to get vaccinated by Nov.1, 2021.
If veterans do not comply, their Health Care will be removed.
Music: FORTUNATE SON - Fogerty / Springsteen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/074oArNIBuys/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vnx8aj-biden-warns-veterans-get-vaccinated-or-lose-your-health-care-vets-response-.html
One of the most powerful videos to date and needs to be shared to all.
U.S. Veterans declaring WAR on BIDEN after being told to get vaccinated by Nov.1, 2021.
If veterans do not comply, their Health Care will be removed.
Music: FORTUNATE SON - Fogerty / Springsteen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/074oArNIBuys/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vnx8aj-biden-warns-veterans-get-vaccinated-or-lose-your-health-care-vets-response-.html
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