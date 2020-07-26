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Survivors Chap. 22 - The Witnesses Travel To Jerusalem
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25 views • July 26, 2020
Rayford and Chaim need to start travelling to Jerusalem... without the Mark of the Beast and in the Great Tribulation! How will they get there?
To go deeper into the issues explored in this video, read this article: https://goo.gl/s6UjMF
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
To go deeper into the issues explored in this video, read this article: https://goo.gl/s6UjMF
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
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