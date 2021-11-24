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The Measles Myth
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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196 views • November 24, 2021
Sam Bailey, November 9, 2021

What causes Measles? We are told that it is a virus, but is there any evidence for this?
We examine the 100k Euro court case that Dr. Stefan Lanka offered for proof of the virus.

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Virus Mania Paperback:

Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

Virus Mania E-book:

Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

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Virus Mania Audiobook:

Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

References:

1. Projekt Immanuel: https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/
2. Dr Stefan Lanka interview with Joan Shenton: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Dr-Stefan-Lanka-interview-with-Joan-Shenton---2592021:6
3. Jerm Warfare video: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/tom-cowan:7
4. Ravensburg District Court ruling - Dr Lanka 2015: https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/Lanka_Case_Protokoll_13_4_2015.pdf
5. Dr Bardens papers:
(5.1) Propagation in tissue cultures of cytopathogenic agents from patients with measles, 1954: https://archive.org/details/PropagationInTissueCulturesOfCytopathogenicAgentsFromPatientsOCRVersion10_201904/mode/2up
(5.2) Studies on measles virus in monkey kidney tissue cultures, 1958: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/13508251/
(5.3) Electron microscopy of measles virus replication, 1969: https://journals.asm.org/doi/epdf/10.1128/jvi.3.2.187-197.1969
(5.4) The molecular length of measles virus RNA and the structural organization of measles nucleocapsids, 1984: https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/0022-1317-65-9-1535
(5.5) Structure, Transcription, and Replication of Measles Virus, 1995: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-78621-1_3
(5.6) Analysis of Morphology and Infectivity of Measles Virus Particles, 2007: https://www.osaka-med.ac.jp/deps/b-omc/articles/532/532daikoku.pdf
6. A randomized, controlled trial of vitamin A in children with severe measles: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2194128/
7. Severe Measles, Vitamin A Deficiency, and the Roma Community in Europe: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3437709/
8. Dissolving Illusions (Measles charts): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/
9. The Perth Group - The HIV-AIDS debate: http://www.theperthgroup.com/

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