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BLM Meathead Drops N-Bomb, Blames Rap Music
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27 views • September 09, 2020
BLM wannabe meathead progressive gettin' all aggressive, dropping the n-bomb, and blaming rap music when called out for it. He also blasts this dude for being huwyte. Progressives are always hypocrites who never follow their own rules, and lie 100% of the time without exception.
From PJW: https://summit.news/2020/09/09/video-white-blm-protester-uses-n-word-claims-hes-allowed-to-because-of-rap-music/
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From PJW: https://summit.news/2020/09/09/video-white-blm-protester-uses-n-word-claims-hes-allowed-to-because-of-rap-music/
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
Duer$t $ub$cribe$tar Donor$//
8bitflower
Joyce Brown
Quinton Wojciechowski
Terry Kavanaugh
Daniel J Duerst
Adeon
David Ventsias
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