【Ukraine Rescue】CCP Hacked Rescue E-mail Trying To Sabotage NFSC’s Rescue Operation

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/10/22 There are many volunteers from all around the world participating in the New Federal State of China’s rescue mission in Ukraine. The evil Chinese Communist Party regime hacked our E-mail trying to sabotage the rescue operation. They must be held accountable.