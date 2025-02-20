BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Understanding pathogenesis the pathways of disease causation
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Your heart isn't separate from your brain, from your liver. The blood goes through all of it. If your vasculature is leaky and weak, from poisons, from Glyphosate, from the soil that lacks methionine and nutrients, from water that's heavy in poison, from fish and seafood that are poisoned. That's where my perspective is always looking at the nutrients.

I made drugs from plants. I also made recombinant drugs, like the kinds of chimeras that you're seeing that become bioweapons, for our God gave us a detox, an ability to heal ourselves. If we can simply appreciate those pathways of disease causation, it's called pathogenesis, the genesis of pathos, or disease.

Well, equally well, you can regenerate and heal to a level that is literally anti-aging, but it's inflammaging that’s at the heart of all chronic disease, inflammaging, accelerated inflammation, so that we just literally never get out of the radiation of the pressure cooker, of the microwave. What happens when you put your hand in a microwave and turn it on, the egg coagulates. They coagulate, they stick together. It’s a bad energy for all of us, and yet, all of us, you know, cook things in it, and then we don't even realize it's not food or water.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 02/17/2025

The Doctor Judy Show with Host Darrell Wolfe aka DocOfDetox: https://rumble.com/v6lypy1-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

