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Johnathan Ramirez: Urban/Suburban Foraging And Gardening Community Building
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257 views • August 18, 2021
Join us on Telegram for a great community of support in these times! https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Johnathan Ramirez is back with us today to talk foraging and community gardening as well as the importance of building our communities through gardening and skills. Check out what he is doing at thrivingearthfarm.com
http://www.thrivingearthfarm.com/
Also check out these books by Samuel Thayer to get started in foraging!
https://www.thriftbooks.com/a/samuel-thayer/274767/
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thumbnail link:
https://loveincorporated.blob.core.windows.net/contentimages/main/foraging+.jpg
Johnathan Ramirez is back with us today to talk foraging and community gardening as well as the importance of building our communities through gardening and skills. Check out what he is doing at thrivingearthfarm.com
http://www.thrivingearthfarm.com/
Also check out these books by Samuel Thayer to get started in foraging!
https://www.thriftbooks.com/a/samuel-thayer/274767/
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
thumbnail link:
https://loveincorporated.blob.core.windows.net/contentimages/main/foraging+.jpg
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