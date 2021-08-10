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Iceland Government Order All Pregnant Women to Be Vaxxed - PCR Test Is a Death Trap [09.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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240 views • August 10, 2021
What you get with my videos is the TRUTH ...Like it or NOT!
There are too many Stupid people in this world and they are the ones getting the Death Shot and taking the Cancer causing PCR test.
Billions are about to DIE over the Winter months and these videos are showing you what's happening right before your eyes.
Share them on Facebook and to all your Dumb friends and Family members

Note: Great work Will, keep it up, about 'Dumb friends and Family members' my video from yesterday to/about my now 25 years old daughter:
'0908-[1996] Dear Daughter - Congrats with your 25 years birthday... [09.08.2021]'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ALrDlp1hicU5/

wil paranormal
44736 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qap3WNL7uJfj/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vkx6rk-pcr-test-is-a-death-trap-icelandic-government-has-ordered-all-pregnant-wome.html
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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