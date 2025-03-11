CTP 20250312 S2EMarSpecial4 MusicWeeks Wk 1 Ep 3 Marcus Manderson Music BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EMarSpecial4 37m 10s before audio editing

CTP (S2EMarSpecial4) Mar. 2025 Music Weeks: Wk 1 Ep 3: From Church Pews to Disney Parks: Marcus Manderson's Musical Journey

Marcus Manderson shares his fascinating journey from 30-year church Hammond organist to creating music for Disney parks, film productions, and museum exhibits. We explore how his faith background continues to influence his compositions even in secular entertainment projects.

• Born in Virginia with a military mother stationed in Germany and a Jamaican father

• Played Hammond organ and piano in church for nearly 30 years

• Pandemic revealed how church music commitments had limited family time

• Transitioned to sync licensing, creating music for TV shows and films

• Produces music for Disney attractions, Smithsonian exhibits, and streaming platforms

• Artists have noted his music "makes me want to use less profanity"

• Balances creating music for secular projects while maintaining his faith identity

• Works with both gospel artists and those producing explicit content

• Believes "you can take the musician out the church, but you can't take the church out the musician"

Find Marcus Manderson and his music production services at Dafingaz.com (D-A-F-I-N-G-A-Z.com) for custom music, sync licensing, film scoring, and corporate videos.

